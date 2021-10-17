Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,966 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of BHK opened at $15.84 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

