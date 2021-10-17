Lincoln National Corp Acquires 480 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,985,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $323.13 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $324.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.04.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

