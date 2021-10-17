Lincoln National Corp Buys 248 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 533,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 765,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 388,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after purchasing an additional 508,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

