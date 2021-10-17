Lincoln National Corp Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

