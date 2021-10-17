Lincoln National Corp Invests $342,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

