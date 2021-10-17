Lincoln National Corp Purchases 136 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.