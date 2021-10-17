Lincoln National Corp Purchases 388 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

