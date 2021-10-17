Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,732 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560 in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $280.61 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.84.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
