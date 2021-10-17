Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

FVAL stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

