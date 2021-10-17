Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,758 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

