Lincoln National Corp Sells 402 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.13.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

