Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $161.12 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.53.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

