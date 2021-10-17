Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

