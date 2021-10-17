LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 146,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 927,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in LM Funding America by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LM Funding America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LM Funding America by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 128,665 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMFA stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,394,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,005. LM Funding America has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a net margin of 1,144.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%.

Separately, TheStreet raised LM Funding America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

