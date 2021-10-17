loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the September 15th total of 248,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

loanDepot stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 250,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

