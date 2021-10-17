L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 93,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $238.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

