LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,662 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,659,000.

PHB stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

