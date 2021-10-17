LPL Financial LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

CSM stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.