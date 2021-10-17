LPL Financial LLC Purchases 12,446 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.74 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $122.09 and a 52-week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.