LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,227. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $125.21 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

