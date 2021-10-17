LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $29.45 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

