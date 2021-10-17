Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUG. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

