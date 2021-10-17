LUXCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $892.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,926.83 or 1.00158788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054360 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00310709 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.49 or 0.00516997 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00192976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,307,856 coins and its circulating supply is 12,300,623 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.