LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €780.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €713.17 ($839.02).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €664.80 ($782.12) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €646.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €644.67.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

