Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $281.02 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.56 and its 200 day moving average is $525.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.