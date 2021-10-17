Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $6.73 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,867,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,104,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,587,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

