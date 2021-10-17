Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

MKTAY opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.03. Makita has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Makita will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

