Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,044 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth $438,000.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLACU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.