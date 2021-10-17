Man Group’s (EMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 211.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.98. The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.20 ($2.99).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Man Group news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

