Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MARA. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

MARA stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

