Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MARA. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.
MARA stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.