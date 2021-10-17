Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 99,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 106.5% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 708,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 365,530 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRLN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 33,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $268.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

