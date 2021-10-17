Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Stake Lowered by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,263 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.30% of Marquee Raine Acquisition worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRAC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

MRAC stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

