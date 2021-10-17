Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.98

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.98 and last traded at $158.75, with a volume of 9913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.22.
MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
