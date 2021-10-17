Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.98

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.98 and last traded at $158.75, with a volume of 9913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.22.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Get Marriott International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.