Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Get Marston's alerts:

LON MARS opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £507.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.