Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 661,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $232,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $14,291,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 52.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,304. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.34.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

