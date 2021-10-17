Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $182,000 in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 4,376.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 663,090 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199,201 shares of company stock worth $21,009,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.34 million, a PE ratio of -35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.