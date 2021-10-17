Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of MTDR opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

