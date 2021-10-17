Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MMX. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

