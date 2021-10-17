Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Down 4.9%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $648.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

