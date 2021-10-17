Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,010,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAXD traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 102,192,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,469,789. Max Sound has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

