MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. MaxLinear posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.36. 648,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,693. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $657,677.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $146,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.