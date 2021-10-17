McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $204.17 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

