Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

MBIN opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

