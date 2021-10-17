Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 386,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 565,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after buying an additional 111,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,783,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,716,000 after purchasing an additional 245,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.