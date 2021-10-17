Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 212,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,040. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

