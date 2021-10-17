Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Metacrine alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Metacrine by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter worth $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Metacrine by 187.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metacrine (MTCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.