Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 62.5% in September

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HIE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.64. 114,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,328. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.