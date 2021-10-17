MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,748.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.95 or 0.00006481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $42.58 million and $73,748.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00307017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008091 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,783,680 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

