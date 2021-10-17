Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.04. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

