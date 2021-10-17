Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Hits Market Cap of $23.43 Million

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for approximately $169.37 or 0.00276562 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $902,040.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00074563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00107822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,039.55 or 0.99673665 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.41 or 0.06310327 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00025738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 138,362 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

